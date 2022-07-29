iPhone revenue reaches $40.7 bn despite headwinds in June quarter

New Delhi: Riding on the iPhone 13 series, Apple saw its iPhone revenue jump 3 per cent to a record $40.7 billion in its June quarter.

The iPhone growth was achieved “despite foreign exchange headwinds as customer response to our iPhone 13 family continue to be strong,” said Luca Maestri, Chief Financial Officer at Apple.

The company set June quarter records in both developed and emerging markets, including India.

“We set a June quarter record for both revenue and switchers to iPhone. With its advanced performance, capability and ease of use, customers continue to find that iPhone remains the gold standard for smartphones,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The iPhone active installed base reached a new all-time high across all geographies “as a result of this level of sales performance combined with unmatched customer loyalty,” Maestri said during the company’s earnings call late on Thursday.

For Mac, Apple generated revenue of $7.4 billion despite supply constraints and negative effects.

“M2 delivers a faster CPU, GPU, and neural engine along with higher memory bandwidth and new capabilities like Pro Res acceleration. And it continues the tremendous pace of innovation in Apple silicon for the Mac,” said Cook.

Admitting that the company continues to have supply constraints with Mac, “but we’re encouraged by the strong response from customers to our incredible lineup. iPad, like Mac, continued to see strong demand during the June quarter despite ongoing supply constraints,” the Apple CEO informed.

iPad revenue was $7.2 billion, down 2 per cent year over year due to supply constraints and negative foreign exchange.

“Customer response to our iPad lineup continue to be strong across consumer, education, and enterprise markets around the world,” said the company.

The iPad installed base also reached a new all-time high, with over half of the customers during the quarter being new to the product. Wearables, Home, and Accessories revenue was $8.1 billion, down 8 per cent year over year.

“We are proud of the fact that the iOS app economy supports more than 2.2 million jobs here in the United States and many more around the world,” said Cook.