IPL 2022: TATA to replace Vivo as title sponsor

11th January 2022

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday confirmed that TATA will replace VIVO as the main sponsor for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

“Yes, TATA will replace Vivo as the title sponsor,” Patel told ANI.

Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal with the league and as a result, during this period, Tata will remain the main sponsor.

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) two new teams — Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital’s Ahmedabad team on Tuesday received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday and both Ahmedabad and Lucknow have also been given a time frame for player signing before the mega auction takes place.

