IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/7

Mumbai: Pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s sensational bowling performance (3/19) helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/7 in an IPL 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

Apart from Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo (2/36), Mitchell Santner (1/16) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) were the wicket-takers for CSK.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/i-have-improved-my-game-and-evolved-as-technical-boxer-nikhat-zareen-2313256/

On the other hand, Tilak Varma played a fighting knock (51 not out off 43) and top-scored for Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav (32), Hrithik Shokeen (25), and Kieron Pollard (14) were the other contributors with the bat for MI.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 155/7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 32; Mukesh Choudhary 3/19, Dwayne Bravo 2/36)