I have improved my game and evolved as technical boxer: Nikhat Zareen

New Delhi: Indian woman pugilist Nikhat Zareen feels that she has evolved as a technical boxer with the improvement in her game over the years and is well prepared for the upcoming elite women’s World Boxing Championship.

Zareen, a part of the TOPS Development team, is looking forward to an impressive show at the World Boxing Championship at Turkey, scheduled from May 6 to 21.

A total of 12 boxers, including Nikhat and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, are set to compete at the event which is a much-needed litmus test ahead of the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, scheduled later this year. The team, comprising 12 boxers and 11 support staff, left India on April 20 and embarked on a training camp in Turkey, until May 5, prior to the competition.

The Government of India has sanctioned a total amount of Rs 92.12 Lakh to facilitate the training camp and competition for the team.

“I’m really excited and confident about competing at the World Championship. Lately I’ve been on a good run and I hope that it’ll continue. I’ve prepared well for it,” Nikhat told Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“I had analysed my performance and worked on the things in which I was lacking. I’ll give my best at the world championship,” she added.

The 25-year old is also set to compete at the Asian Games later this year in the women’s 51kg category. She has been training along with the rest of the women’s boxing team at the SAI national centre of excellence IG Stadium in Delhi.

Apart from Nikhat, Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina (69kg) and Saweety Boora (75kg) have sealed berths from the women’s team for the Asian Games 2022.

Speaking about the evolution of her game training at SAI centres over the years, the Telangana boxer said, “I’ve improved my game, both physically and mentally. I’m more of a technical boxer now. There have been good benefits from training at the SAI centres, like we get good coaches, good training facilities, proper diet etc. All the necessities that an athlete needs has been taken care of.

“We can train at any SAI centres during the off season which really helps an athlete financially and to remain at the top fitness,” she added.

Besides Nikhat, woman boxers participating at the Women World Boxing Championship in Turkey are Nitu Ghanghas, Anamika, Nikhat Zareen, Shiksha, Jaismine, Manisha, Parveen Hooda, Ankushita Boro, Lovlina, Saweety, Pooja Rani and Nandini.