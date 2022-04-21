IPL 2022: CSK win toss. opt to bowl first against MI

Navi Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja led CSK have made two changes in the Playing XI from their previous match as Dwaine Pretorius and Mitch Santner come in place of Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan. The four-time champions are lying in the ninth spot in the points table with only one win in six matches.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen and Daniel Sams are in for Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions have lost all their 6 games in the IPL so far. There is still a possibility that they might make it to the top four if they win all their remaining games.

“We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage of that. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. We have a couple of changes in place of Moeen and Jordan we are going with Pretorius and Santner. He’s (Milne) injured and has to go home,” said Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja after winning the toss.

“The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first in the last 3 to 4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back in. There’s a bit of bounce and we know he (Meredith) can bowl quick. We have to win all games, but we can’t look that far ahead. We have to win this game and then see what happens,” said Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma after the toss.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat and Jasprit Bumrah.