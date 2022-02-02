IPL 2022 likely to be held in India

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 matches are likely to be held in India as the daily count of new COVID cases is declining in the country. The last two editions of the tournament were organized in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID situation in India.

The Indian Express has quoted a BCCI official saying that the matches of the 2022 edition of the tournament will be held in India.

In the previous year, an attempt was made to hold all matches of the tournament in India, however, after 29 games in the country, the tournament was postponed due to a surge in COVID cases. Later, it was relocated to UAE.

As a significant population of the country has received vaccination and even children between the age group of 15-18 years have become eligible for the dose, it is unlikely that the number of COVID cases will rise to the last year’s level.

IPL venues in India

Although it is most likely that the tournament will be held in India, a dilemma is prevailing among the franchise whether all the matches will be held only in Maharashtra or not.

They are of the opinion that if all the matches are held in the state which has four venues, air travel can be avoided. However, it has been left to BCCI to decide the venues of the matches.

The BCCI may go back to normal too wherein teams will be playing at their respective home grounds.

IPL 2022 Player Auction

The IPL 2022 Player Auction list is out with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction, which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

In the auction, 10 IPL franchisees, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Team Ahmedabad, will be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names.