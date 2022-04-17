IPL 2022 Match 28 – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 18th April 2022 1:04 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 28 - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, captain of Punjab Kings, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Nicholas Pooran of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

