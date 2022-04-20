IPL 2022 Match 32 – Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 21st April 2022 12:27 am IST
Mumbai: Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals with captain Rishabh Pant celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of the Punjab Kings during the 32nd T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: David Warner of Delhi Capitals being congratulated by teammate Sarfaraz Khan after his half century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: David Warner of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Mayank Agarwal captain of the Punjab Kings gets bowled out by Mustafizur Rahman of the Delhi Capitals during the 32nd T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Mayank Agarwal captain of the Punjab Kings hits a four during the 32nd T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

