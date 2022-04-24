IPL 2022 Match 35 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 24th April 2022 10:37 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 35 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
Mumbai: Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during T20 cricket match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans after scoring fifty runs during T20 cricket match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during T20 cricket match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday,April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders reacts during T20 cricket match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)

