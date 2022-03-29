IPL 2022 Match 4 – Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai: David Miller of Gujarat Titans during the 4th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, March 28, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants during the 4th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, March 28, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrating the wicket of Manish Pandey of Lucknow Super Giants during the 4th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, March 28, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Manish Pandey of Lucknow Super Giants bowled by Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans during the 4th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, March 28, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans appeals for the wicket during the 4th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, March 28, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo)(PTI03_28_2022_000249B)