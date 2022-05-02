IPL 2022 Match 47 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd May 2022 12:28 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 47 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai: Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders hits the boundary during T20 match 47 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders during T20 match 47 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders beat RR by seven wickets
Mumbai: Aaron Finch of the Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out by Kuldeep Sen of Rajasthan Royals during T20 match 47 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals trying to runout Aaron Finch of the Kolkata Knight Riders during T20 match 47 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Tim Southee of the Kolkata Knight Riders appalling for the wicket Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during T20 match 47 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Baba Indrajith of the Kolkata Knight Riders during T20 match 47 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders during T20 match 47 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders during T20 match 47 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders during T20 match 47 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, May 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button