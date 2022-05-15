IPL 2022 Match 61 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pune: Kolkata Knight Riders players greet each other after winning their Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad being bowled out by Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Pune: Tim Southee of Kolkata Knight Riders appeals during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

