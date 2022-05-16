IPL 2022 Match 63 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 16th May 2022 9:29 am IST
Mumbai: Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Obed McCoy of Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

