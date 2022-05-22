IPL 2022 Match 69 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 22nd May 2022 11:54 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 69 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
Mumbai: Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals being bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals being bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Rovman Powell of Delhi Capitals, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button