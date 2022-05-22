IPL 2022 Match 70 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai: Punjab Kings celebrate their win during T20 cricket match 70 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings plays a shot during T20 cricket match 70 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings plays a shot during T20 cricket match 70 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Fazalhaq Farooqi of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Punjab Kings during T20 cricket match 70 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings gets injured during T20 cricket match 70 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)