IPL 2022 Match 8 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 1st April 2022 11:42 pm IST
IPL 2022 Match 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
Mumbai: Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings, during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Players of Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings greet each other after Kolkata Knight Riders won match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament against Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rahul Chahar of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Sam Billings of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Tim Southee of the Kolkata Knight Riders taking a catch during match 8 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings , at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday,April 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

