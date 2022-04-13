IPL 2022: Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs

Pune: Punjab Kings produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Wednesday.

It was the fifth-successive loss for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

Invited to bat first, brilliant fifties by Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) and Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) powered Punjab Kings to 198/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Shikhar and Mayank’s superb hitting at the top, Jitesh Sharma (30 off 15) and Shahrukh Khan (15 not out off 6) gave late flourish to Punjab’s innings at lower down the order.

Basil Thampi (2/47), Jasprit Bumrah (1/28), Murugan Ashwin (1/34), Jaydev Unadkat (1/44) were the wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians.

In reply, the likes of Dewald Brevis (49 off 25), Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 30) and Tilak Varma (36 off 20) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as Mumbai Indians were restricted to 186-9 in 20 overs, losing by 12 runs.

Odean Smith (4/30), was the most successful bowler for Punjab while Kagiso Rabada (2/29) and Vaibhav Arora (1/43) also chipped in with crucial wickets.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings 198/5 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 70, Mayank Agarwal 52; Basil Thampi (2/47) beat Mumbai Indians 186-9 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 49, Suryakumar Yadav 43; Odean Smith 4/30) by 12 runs