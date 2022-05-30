IPL 2022 road to finals: Gujarat Titans’ five biggest wins of the season

Gujarat Titans could not have asked for a better start to their IPL journey. In their debut season itself, they have outclassed their opponents and reached the finals. Here are five biggest wins of GT this season.

Against Lucknow Super Giants, Match 4

Gujarat Titans started off their season with a bang. They destroyed LSG’s top order with some superb bowling and restricted them to 158/6 with their superb bowling. The Titans chased down the target with five wickets and two balls to spare, with Rahul Tewatia top-scoring with 40*. [Image source: IPL official website]

Against Rajasthan Royals, Match 24

In the 24th match of the season, GT faced off against their final opponents. Put to bat first by RR, the Titans posted a massive 192/4 on the board, powered by captain Hardik Pandya’s superb 87*. Titans bowlers reciprocated to efforts by batters and power-packed performances by Lockie Ferguson (3/23) and Yash Dayal (3/40) ensured that the 2008 IPL champs were restricted to 155/9. [Image source: IPL official website]

Against Chennai Super Kings, 29th Match

In the 29th match of the season, the Titans pulled off an absolute shocker by downing the four-time IPL champs Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 170 by CSK, GT kept losing wickets but David Miller kept things stable from the other end. He had a partnership with spinner Rashid Khan (40), which powered GT to a three-wicket win with a ball to spare. Miller scored a match-winning 94*.[Image source: IPL official website]

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 35

In the 35th match of the season, GT faced off against two-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. Brilliant bowling from Andre Russell (4/5) and Tim Southee (3/24) restricted the Titans to a respectable 156/9 with Hardik Pandya playing a captain’s knock of 67. Tight bowling by pacer Alzari Joseph in the final over made sure that KKR fell 8-runs short of a win, despite Russell’s 48.[Image source: IPL official website]

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 40