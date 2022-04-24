IPL 2022: SRH gears up for match against GT – Here’re interesting facts

Hyderabad: After thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is gearing up for a match against Gujarat Titans (GT). The match will be played on Wednesday, April 27.

The match will be interesting due to the fact that in the IPL tournament so far, GT has not lost a match against any team except SRH.

On April 11, GT registered their only loss in the tournament. SRH has won the match by eight wickets.

Who will win next SRH vs GT match?

In the IPL tournament so far, the performance of both teams are extraordinary. The next match between them will also decide who will be at the top of the IPL point table as GT and SRH are holding first and second spots respectively.

Although SRH has won the only match played against GT in the current tournament, the win probability by Google shows that there are 52 percent chances that GT will win the match.

List of Sunrisers Hyderabad players

Player name Nationality Kane Williamson Foreigner (Captain) Abdul Samad Indian Aiden Markram Foreigner Priyam Garg Indian Ravikumar Samarth Indian Rahul Tripathi Indian Umran Malik Indian Glenn Phillips Foreigner Nicholas Pooran Foreigner Vishnu Vinod Indian Abhishek Sharma Indian Marco Jansen Foreigner Romario Shepherd Foreigner Shashank Singh Indian Washington Sundar Indian Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Fazalhaq Farooqi Foreigner Jagadeesha Suchith Indian Kartik Tyagi Indian Saurabh Dubey Indian Sean Abbott Foreigner Shreyas Gopal Indian T Natarajan Indian

List of Gujarat Titans players

Player name Nationality Hardik Pandya Indian (Captain) Abhinav Sadarangani Indian David Miller Foreigner Jason Roy Foreigner Shubman Gill Indian Matthew Wade Foreigner Wriddhiman Saha Indian B. Sai Sudharsan Indian Darshan Nalkande Indian Dominic Drakes Foreigner Gurkeerat Mann Singh Indian Jayant Yadav Indian Pradeep Sangwan Indian Rahul Tewatia Indian Vijay Shankar Indian Alzarri Joseph Foreigner Lockie Ferguson Foreigner Mohammad Shami Indian Noor Ahmad Foreigner Sai Kishore Indian Rashid Khan Foreigner Varun Aaron Indian Yash Dayal Indian

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli gets another first-ball duck

Yesterday, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down a 69-run target against RCB in just eight overs to register a thumping nine-wicket win at the Brabourne Stadium.

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive win for SRH.

In the match, former RCB captain Virat Kohli once again lost his wicket without scoring any runs for the team. Left-arm South African pacer Marco Jansen dismissed him in the second over of the match.

Updated IPL point table

In the updated IPL point table, Gujarat Titans is at the top as it registered six victories out of seven matches played. After five victories in the IPL tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the second spot in the point table.

Meanwhile, five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) is at the last spot in the point table whereas, defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is occupying the second spot from the last.

Teams Matches played Matches won Points GT 7 6 12 SRH 7 5 10 RR 7 5 10 RCB 8 5 10 LSG 7 4 8 DC 7 3 6 KKR 8 3 6 PBKS 7 3 6 CSK 7 2 4 MI 7 0 0

List of IPL teams who won tournaments in the past

Out of 14 seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians won the IPL title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times. Kolkata Knight Riders won twice, while the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad won the title once.