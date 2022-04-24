IPL 2022: SRH gears up for match against GT – Here’re interesting facts

Hyderabad: After thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is gearing up for a match against Gujarat Titans (GT). The match will be played on Wednesday, April 27.
The match will be interesting due to the fact that in the IPL tournament so far, GT has not lost a match against any team except SRH.
On April 11, GT registered their only loss in the tournament. SRH has won the match by eight wickets.
Who will win next SRH vs GT match?
In the IPL tournament so far, the performance of both teams are extraordinary. The next match between them will also decide who will be at the top of the IPL point table as GT and SRH are holding first and second spots respectively.
Although SRH has won the only match played against GT in the current tournament, the win probability by Google shows that there are 52 percent chances that GT will win the match.
List of Sunrisers Hyderabad players
|Player name
|Nationality
|Kane Williamson
|Foreigner (Captain)
|Abdul Samad
|Indian
|Aiden Markram
|Foreigner
|Priyam Garg
|Indian
|Ravikumar Samarth
|Indian
|Rahul Tripathi
|Indian
|Umran Malik
|Indian
|Glenn Phillips
|Foreigner
|Nicholas Pooran
|Foreigner
|Vishnu Vinod
|Indian
|Abhishek Sharma
|Indian
|Marco Jansen
|Foreigner
|Romario Shepherd
|Foreigner
|Shashank Singh
|Indian
|Washington Sundar
|Indian
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Indian
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Foreigner
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|Indian
|Kartik Tyagi
|Indian
|Saurabh Dubey
|Indian
|Sean Abbott
|Foreigner
|Shreyas Gopal
|Indian
|T Natarajan
|Indian
List of Gujarat Titans players
|Player name
|Nationality
|Hardik Pandya
|Indian (Captain)
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|Indian
|David Miller
|Foreigner
|Jason Roy
|Foreigner
|Shubman Gill
|Indian
|Matthew Wade
|Foreigner
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Indian
|B. Sai Sudharsan
|Indian
|Darshan Nalkande
|Indian
|Dominic Drakes
|Foreigner
|Gurkeerat Mann Singh
|Indian
|Jayant Yadav
|Indian
|Pradeep Sangwan
|Indian
|Rahul Tewatia
|Indian
|Vijay Shankar
|Indian
|Alzarri Joseph
|Foreigner
|Lockie Ferguson
|Foreigner
|Mohammad Shami
|Indian
|Noor Ahmad
|Foreigner
|Sai Kishore
|Indian
|Rashid Khan
|Foreigner
|Varun Aaron
|Indian
|Yash Dayal
|Indian
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli gets another first-ball duck
Yesterday, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down a 69-run target against RCB in just eight overs to register a thumping nine-wicket win at the Brabourne Stadium.
Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive win for SRH.
In the match, former RCB captain Virat Kohli once again lost his wicket without scoring any runs for the team. Left-arm South African pacer Marco Jansen dismissed him in the second over of the match.
Updated IPL point table
In the updated IPL point table, Gujarat Titans is at the top as it registered six victories out of seven matches played. After five victories in the IPL tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the second spot in the point table.
Meanwhile, five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) is at the last spot in the point table whereas, defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is occupying the second spot from the last.
|Teams
|Matches played
|Matches won
|Points
|GT
|7
|6
|12
|SRH
|7
|5
|10
|RR
|7
|5
|10
|RCB
|8
|5
|10
|LSG
|7
|4
|8
|DC
|7
|3
|6
|KKR
|8
|3
|6
|PBKS
|7
|3
|6
|CSK
|7
|2
|4
|MI
|7
|0
|0
List of IPL teams who won tournaments in the past
Out of 14 seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians won the IPL title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times. Kolkata Knight Riders won twice, while the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad won the title once.
- Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020)
- Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021)
- Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014)
- Rajasthan Royals (2008)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)
- Deccan Chargers (2009)