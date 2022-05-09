IPL 2022: Top 5 biggest sixes in season so far

Indian Premier League have always been a tournament where the audience has witnessed many biggest sixes. Here are some moments of IPL 2022, where the batters showed no mercy to the ball and registered some big sixes

Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone, who is in a lethal form in IPL 2022, registered another milestone to his name when he a 117m long six on Mohammed Shami’s delivery against Gujarat Titans.

Following his monstrous six, Livingstone went on to hit 22 more runs in the same over and provided his side with an eight-wicket victory, with four overs to spare.

Mumbai Indians batter Dewald Brevis has already impressed all the cricket fans with his powerful hitting. One such moment was when he hit 112m six to Punjab Kings’ Rahul Chahar.



Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Nicholas Pooran, who is known for his aggressive batting style, hit a mighty six of 108m against Delhi Capitals’ Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is currently the most dreaded batter of IPL 2022. With three fiery centuries, the Englishman has also hit a huge six of 107m against Delhi Capitals’ Shardul Thakur.