IPL 2023 auction: Meet youngest player Allah Mohammed Ghazanfar

A 15-year-old boy, Allah Mohammed Ghazanfar from Afghanistan is the youngest player in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction that is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2022.

The auction that is going to take place in Kochi will see a total of 405 players including 273 Indians and 132 overseas players.

“The IPL 2023 Player Auction list is out with a total of 405 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kochi on December 23, 2022. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Thirty-six additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 auction,” a statement from the league said.

Youngest player in IPL 2023 auction

On the day of the auction which will begin at 2:30 pm on December 23, Allah Mohammed Ghazanfar will be available at a base price of Rs. 20 lakhs.

Ghazanfar who hails from Kabul, Afghanistan is an off-spinner. Given his height of 6ft 2in, initially, he started his journey in cricket as a fast bowler, but later, he was transformed into a spinner.

Earlier, he played in the local under-16 tournaments. Later, he also started training with under-19 players.

Because of his age, the youngest player will not only be in limelight during the IPL auction, franchise that has a long version will consider him.

Purse left with IPL franchises ahead of 2023 mini auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad has the highest purse left. The franchise has Rs. 42.25 crores. Punjab Kings has the second-highest purse available i.e., Rs. 32.2 crores.

Following is the list of purses left with IPL franchises ahead of 2023 mini auction