IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Published: 30th May 2023
IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Chennai beat defending champions Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the final. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

