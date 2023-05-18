IPL 2023: Here’s how RCB’s can qualify for the playoffs

NRR will prove to be a decider for a spot in the playoffs and RCB has a massive ascendancy compared to their rivals.

Photo of Nirvik Chakraborty Nirvik Chakraborty|   Published: 18th May 2023 8:05 pm IST
Mohali: RCB players after the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

After a resounding win against Rajasthan Royals in their last match by 112 runs, on Sunday, Royal Challenges Bangalore’s languishing campaign is back on track and is extremely well-placed to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

If they win both of their remaining matches, RCB will almost secure their playoff berth thanks to their handsome NRR (net run rate) of +0.166. However, a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Thursday’s match, will yet again put them in an obscure position.

Currently, RCB stands in the 5th position after MI with an NRR of -0.128, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans, leading the points table.

RCB still has two matches left and an extra advantage of playing the final league match against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on May 21.

Knowing exactly what to do for the NRR scenario, RCB holds the best chance among other contenders eyeing a spot in the playoffs.

If RCB’s combined margin of victory is just 10 runs across their last two matches, against SRH and Gujarat Titans, MI would require to defeat SRH, on May 21, by around 80 runs to be placed above RCB based on their NRR.

In case RCB win only one of their remaining matches, they would require MI to lose their last match against SRH.

