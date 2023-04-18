IPL 2023 Match 25: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2023 12:01 am IST
IPL 2023 Match 25: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians batter Cameron Green plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians batters Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

