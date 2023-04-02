IPL 2023 Match 3: Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Published: 2nd April 2023 5:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the dismissal of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Players pay their last respects to former cricketer Salim Durrani before the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals player Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Daggubati Venkatesh waves during IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

