IPL 2023: Sunrisers win toss, elect to field first against Punjab Kings

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings in Match 14 of India Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

Sunrisers have made two changes in their squad with Heinrich Klaassen and Mayank Markande coming into the playing XI.

“We’ll bowl first. We are happy to chase. Looks like a good surface. Hopefully, we can bowl well upfront. To the eye, it looks a lot better. The atmosphere has been pretty calm, you can’t fix anything in a day technically. Hopefully, we can get our first win. Two new caps are Klaasen and Mayank Markande, excited for them,” said SRH skipper Aiden Markram at the toss.

Punjab Kings made one change, Matt Short coming in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

“We wanted to bat first. We’d like to put a big total. We have a good team environment. We have a good mix of experience and youth,” said PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan

Substitutes: Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosain.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Substitutes: Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan.