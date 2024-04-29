IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders notched up a comfortable seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals were stopped at 153/9 by KKR’s disciplined bowlers. The home team completed the chase of 154 with 21 balls to spare.

Also Read Inspired by steadfastness of Gazans: French coach Patrice Baumel embraces Islam

While batting, KKR raced to 79 for no loss in the power play with Phil Salt (68 off 33 balls) taking the DC bowling attack to the cleaners.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals scored 67 runs in the power play while losing three wickets. However, the visitors simply caved in after the dismissal of their skipper Rishabh Pant (27 off 20 balls).

Batting at number nine, spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with an unbeaten 35 off 26 balls.

Among KKR bowlers, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy finished with excellent figures of 3/16 in four overs, while the returning Vaibhav Arora too impressed, an unplayable delivery getting him the wicket of Shai Hope.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 153/9 in 20 overs (Kuldeep Yadav 34 not out; Vaibhav Arora 3/16, Vaibhav Arora 2/29).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 157/3 in 16.3 overs (Phil Salt 68).