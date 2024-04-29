Inspired by steadfastness of Gazans: French coach Patrice Baumel embraces Islam

Renowned coach of the Mouloudia Algiers football club, Frenchman Patrice Baumel embraced Islam and changed his name to Amir.

A video clip widely circulated on social media platforms showed Baumel pronouncing Shahadah, a testament of faith, with the help of an Imam in the Jnan Mabrouk Mosque in El Harrach, the Algerian capital.

In the video, the Imam of the mosque attributed Boumel’s decision to embrace Islam to the steadfastness of the people of Gaza despite Israel’s ongoing military assault on them, prompting him to learn more about the religion.

Taking to X, the Mouloudia Club of Algeria wrote, “Praise be to God… Welcome, Amir Boummel, to the religion of truth.”

Watch the video here

الحمد لله … مرحبا بك أمير بوميل في دين الحق 🕌🕋☪️🤲💚❤️



هكذا نطق مدربنا الفرنسي باتريس بوميل الشهادتين في المسجد معلنا إسلامه، ليختار له من الأسماء "أمير"، أبشر يا أمير بخير يوم مر عليك منذ ولدتك أمك.



قال تعالى: "بَلِ اللَّهُ يَمُنُّ عَلَيْكُمْ أَنْ هَدَاكُمْ لِلْإِيمَانِ" pic.twitter.com/Xnswaltpn6 — Mouloudia Club d'Alger (@THEDEAN1921) April 26, 2024

After the team’s victory over Parado Club in the local league recently, the Mouloudia Algiers fans chanted, “God is great, Amir Boumel,” and the coach responded by offering Sajdah Al Shukr (prostration of gratitude).

46-year-old Baumel has coached the Zambian and Côte d’Ivoire national teams and served as an assistant to French coach Herve Renard.

In a similar instance, American activist and TikToker Megan Rice in November embraced Islam after she was inspired by the resilience of people in Gaza and began reading the Quran.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, causing extensive infrastructure damage and causing more than 34,000 civilian deaths primarily of children and women.