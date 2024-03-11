Renowned US activist Shaun King and his wife embrace Islam

Renowned United States (US) writer and activist Jeffery Shaun King and his wife Rai King has converted to Islam on the first day of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024.

In a live broadcast shared by US-based ‘Professor’ Khaled Beydoun on Instagram on Monday, Match 11, shows Shaun and Rai pronouncing Shahadah, a testament of faith, with the help of US Muslim scholar and activist Omar Suleiman.Shaun and Rai pronouncing Shahadah, a testament of faith, with the help of US Muslim scholar and activist Omar Suleiman.

Shahadah

In Arabic— أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا ٱللَّٰهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا رَسُولُ ٱللَّٰهِ

Roman English– Ashadu an la ilaha illa llahu, wa-ashadu anna muḥammadan rasulu -llah.

Translation— “I bear witness that there is no deity but God, and I bear witness that Muhammad is the messenger of God.”

Watch the video of Shaun King pronouncing Shahadah

44-year-old Shaun, best known for his advocacy of movements associated with the Democratic Party such as Black Lives Matter.

On December 25, he claimed that Instagram banned his account due to his support for Palestine against Israel in the ongoing war.

Shaun, with over six million followers, expressed frustration over Instagram’s ban on him for advocating for Palestinian rights and dignity.

Shaun has been sharing numerous pro-Palestine posts since October 7, highlighting the destruction in the Gaza Strip and calling for an end to Israel’s brutal war on the territory.