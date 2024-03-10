Madinah honoured with gold-level certification from UN-Habitat

This recognition makes Madinah the first Arab city to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Cities program’s gold level.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2024 1:37 pm IST
Madinah honoured with gold level certification from UN-Habitat
Photo: SPA

In a significant milestone, the city of Madinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been certified with the gold level of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Cities Program by the UN’s Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

This recognition makes Madinah the first Arab city to achieve the program’s gold level, and only the third city worldwide to complete the second of its three phases of requirements.

The certification ceremony was attended by Prince Salman Bin Sultan, Emir of the Madinah Region and Chairman of the Board of Madinah Region Development Authority, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Ramzan 2024: Saudi Arabia, UAE call for sighting crescent moon on Sun

The achievement reflects Madinah’s comprehensive assessment of its progress in sustainable urban development and its commitment to achieving the SDGs by 2030.

Madinah’s recent achievement of a gold level in the SDGs, from a silver certificate in 2023, solidifies its pioneering position in localizing SDGs.

This is in line with Madinah’s human-centered smart city strategy that focuses on building a vibrant community with the objective of improving Madinah people’s quality of life and enriching its visitors’ experiences in a sustainable manner.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2024 1:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button