Madinah honoured with gold-level certification from UN-Habitat

In a significant milestone, the city of Madinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been certified with the gold level of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Cities Program by the UN’s Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

This recognition makes Madinah the first Arab city to achieve the program’s gold level, and only the third city worldwide to complete the second of its three phases of requirements.

The certification ceremony was attended by Prince Salman Bin Sultan, Emir of the Madinah Region and Chairman of the Board of Madinah Region Development Authority, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The achievement reflects Madinah’s comprehensive assessment of its progress in sustainable urban development and its commitment to achieving the SDGs by 2030.

Madinah’s recent achievement of a gold level in the SDGs, from a silver certificate in 2023, solidifies its pioneering position in localizing SDGs.

This is in line with Madinah’s human-centered smart city strategy that focuses on building a vibrant community with the objective of improving Madinah people’s quality of life and enriching its visitors’ experiences in a sustainable manner.