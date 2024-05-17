IPL 2024: Rain delays SRH vs GT match

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabads Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and others play football as rain delays an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans' players congratulate Sunrisers Hyderabads players after qualifying for the play-offs as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)