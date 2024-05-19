IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Press Trust of India  |   Updated: 19th May 2024 7:59 pm IST
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Hyderabad: Punjab Kings player Rishi Dhawan congratulates Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma for his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travid Head being bowled by Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Punjab Kings Shivam Singh plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)

