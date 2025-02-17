IPL 2025: Check out the full list of matches to be played in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled a 74-match schedule for the 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) that will be held across 13 venues, starting on March 22 with three franchises playing at least a couple of their home games at their designated second bases.

The event will kick off with a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22 and culminate at the same venue on May 25 in a schedule that did not offer any surprises.

Mark your calendars, folks! 🥳🗓#TATAIPL 2025 kicks off on March 2️⃣2️⃣ with a clash between @KKRiders and @RCBTweets 🤜🤛



When is your favourite team's first match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/f2tf3YcSyY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 16, 2025

IPL matches to be played in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to host nine matches in this season of IPL with the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator to be played in the city.

For IPL enthusiasts, here is the list of IPL matches that will be played in the City of Pearls.

IPL Date Timings Teams who play each other March 23 3:30 pm SRH vs RR March 27 7:30 pm SRH vs LSG April 6 7:30 pm SRH vs GT April 12 7:30 pm SRH vs PBKS April 23 7:30 pm SRH vs MI May 5 7:30 pm SRH vs DC May 10 7:30 pm SRH vs KKR May 20 7:30 pm Qualifier 1 May 21 7:30 pm Eliminator

IPL timetable of SunRisers Hyderabad

The SunRisers Hyderabad have posted its schedule for the upcoming IPL match on their official X account.

Their first match will begin on March 23 at 3:30 pm with Rajasthan Royals (RR)

About SunRisers Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is an IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad. Making its debut in 2013, the team is known for its solid batting line-up and exceptional bowling attack. Aiden Markram is the current captain, having taken over the leadership role after David Warner’s departure in previous seasons. The team has brilliant players with Harry Brook, the young English batter with an impressive and aggressive style of play.

Throughout its inception, SRH has had its ups and downs. However, the team is well-rounded, focusing on balanced batting and bowling. With a fresh captain and new players in the 2025 season, SRH fans are hopeful for a strong run.