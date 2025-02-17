IPL 2025: Check out the full list of matches to be played in Hyderabad

The first IPL match of SunRisers Hyderabad will be played against with Rajasthan Royals on March 23 at 3:30 pm in the city.

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled a 74-match schedule for the 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) that will be held across 13 venues, starting on March 22 with three franchises playing at least a couple of their home games at their designated second bases.

The event will kick off with a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22 and culminate at the same venue on May 25 in a schedule that did not offer any surprises.

IPL matches to be played in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to host nine matches in this season of IPL with the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator to be played in the city.

For IPL enthusiasts, here is the list of IPL matches that will be played in the City of Pearls.

IPL DateTimingsTeams who play each other
March 233:30 pm SRH vs RR
March 27 7:30 pmSRH vs LSG
April 6 7:30 pmSRH vs GT
April 12 7:30 pmSRH vs PBKS
April 237:30 pmSRH vs MI
May 5 7:30 pmSRH vs DC
May 107:30 pmSRH vs KKR
May 20 7:30 pmQualifier 1
May 217:30 pmEliminator

IPL timetable of SunRisers Hyderabad

The SunRisers Hyderabad have posted its schedule for the upcoming IPL match on their official X account.

Their first match will begin on March 23 at 3:30 pm with Rajasthan Royals (RR)

About SunRisers Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is an IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad. Making its debut in 2013, the team is known for its solid batting line-up and exceptional bowling attack. Aiden Markram is the current captain, having taken over the leadership role after David Warner’s departure in previous seasons. The team has brilliant players with Harry Brook, the young English batter with an impressive and aggressive style of play.

Throughout its inception, SRH has had its ups and downs. However, the team is well-rounded, focusing on balanced batting and bowling. With a fresh captain and new players in the 2025 season, SRH fans are hopeful for a strong run.

