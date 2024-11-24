IPL 2025: DC retain McGurk for Rs 9 cr & Harshal Patel joins SRH for Rs 8 cr

Jeddah: Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, one of the most explosive young T20 batters, set the stage alight with a bidding war that ended with Delhi Capitals (DC) successfully using their Right to Match (RTM) card for Rs 9 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Fraser-McGurk, who had made his IPL debut in 2024, was initially set at Rs 2 crore, but the bidding quickly heated up. DC, eager to bring the 21-year-old back, initiated the bidding, but Punjab Kings (PBKS) were also keen to secure the dynamic Aussie.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) led by their head coach Ricky Ponting, who is known to rate Fraser-McGurk highly, upped the ante, taking the bid to Rs 5 crore. LSG, ever active in the auction, entered the fray, and the three teams – DC, PBKS, and LSG – battled it out in what became a captivating contest.

As the bid soared, PBKS continued to outbid their competitors, pushing the price to Rs 9 crore. At this stage, it seemed like PBKS had won the race for Fraser-McGurk. However, the DC camp was not ready to give up their man that easily.

Just as it looked like Fraser-McGurk was off to PBKS, DC exercised their RTM, matching the Rs 9 crore bid to secure the services of the 22-year-old batter.

Fraser-McGurk, who has already impressed with his attacking style of play, made an instant impact with his debut in the IPL 2024 season. In nine matches, he scored 330 runs at an impressive average of 36.67, with four half-centuries and a career-high score of 84 runs. He also showcased his power-hitting abilities, with 32 fours and 28 sixes to his name.

The Australian cricketer first grabbed headlines in 2023 when he smashed the fastest hundred in professional cricket, a record-breaking 29-ball century for South Australia against Tasmania in the Marsh Cup. This remarkable feat made him one of the most talked-about young talents in world cricket.

In another purchase, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured the services of IPL 2024 Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel for Rs 8 crore. It all started with the base price set at Rs 2 crore. Two teams, SRH and Gujarat Titans (GT), quickly emerged as the frontrunners. SRH, always looking for that crucial match-winner in the bowling department, fought hard to bring Harshal back into their fold.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, with their aggressive approach, raised the stakes, pushing the price to Rs 5 crore. SRH wasn’t ready to back down as they raised the bid to Rs 6 crore. The battle reached its peak as SRH raised their bid to Rs 6.75 crore, forcing GT to pull back.

But the bidding war wasn’t over. Punjab Kings, sitting quietly in the background, used their Right to Match (RTM) card, making it clear they were ready to lock down the bowler for their squad. The competition was fierce, but SRH wasn’t ready to lose Harshal Patel to anyone. They raised their bid to an impressive Rs 8 crore, and Punjab Kings happily came out of the race.

The seasoned bowler had already proven his worth in the IPL. Making his debut in 2012, he had become a regular in the league, with 135 wickets in 105 matches. His performance in IPL 2024 was nothing short of spectacular, finishing as the top wicket-taker with 24 wickets in 14 matches with an economy rate of 9.73.