IPL auction 2025: Complete list of players secured so far

In a historic moment at the IPL 2025 auction held at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday, November 24, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured Rishabh Pant for a staggering Rs 27 crore, the highest-ever bid in the tournament’s history.

Previously the captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC), Rishabh Pant was released by his former team ahead of the auction despite his impressive record of 3,284 runs in 111 matches. The intense bidding war saw strong competition from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

IPL auction 2025: Shreyas Iyers joins Punjab Kings

Earlier in the day, Shreyas Iyer who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL 2024 title became the second-most expensive player in IPL history, going to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore. Iyer’s acquisition marked PBKS’s aggressive strategy given their substantial Rs 110.5 crore auction purse.

PBKS during the IPL auction 2025 also added Yuzvendra Chahal to their roster for Rs 18 crore after outbidding Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a nail-biting contest. The franchise used their RTM card to retain Arshdeep Singh ensuring the team’s bowling arsenal remains formidable.

Mohammad Siraj joins Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans (GT) entering the auction with a Rs 69 crore purse made strategic acquisitions, including Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore and pacer Mohammad Siraj for Rs 12.25 crore. Both players bring a wealth of experience and firepower to the team, complementing retained stars like Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

As the IPL auction 2025 continues, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), after missing out on marquee players like Pant and Arshdeep, landed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for Rs 10 crore. Shami’s return to form post-surgery promises to bolster SRH’s bowling attack.

Delhi Capitals added Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore, a significant drop from his Rs 24.75 crore bid last year, while Lucknow Super Giants picked up South African star David Miller for Rs 7.5 crore.

The IPL auction 2025 will continue until November 25, with the list being updated accordingly.

Also Read IPL 2025 to kick off on March 14, BCCI announces dates for three Seasons

Earlier, the IPL announced the dates for the next three seasons. The 2025 season is set to run from March 14 to May 25, followed by the 2026 season from March 15 to May 31, and the 2027 season from March 14 to May 30.

(The IPL 2025 auction is still going on. Fresh details will be added as and by)