IPL 2025 eyes comeback as India-Pakistan ceasefire holds: Reports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 had a major setback after being suspended midway due to the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. With tensions now easing, the tournament is expected to resume shortly.

BCCI plans extension until May 30

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to extend the IPL 2025 season until May 30. The matches are likely to be held in three venues, including Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, starting from May 16.

A revised schedule is expected to be announced soon.

“As the IPL was suspended for a week, there is a possibility of the IPL final now being played on May 30 instead of May 25, with limited venues. The schedule will be sent to all IPL teams by tonight,” a source in the know told the Indian Express.

IPL 2025 suspended

The BCCI had suspended the tournament on May 9, with 16 matches remaining, in the wake of heightened border conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor.

A total of 12 league-stage matches and four playoff games are still left to be played. Meanwhile, many of the foreign players participating in IPL 2025 have already exited the country.

The BCCI will also have to take a call on the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC that was called off after just 10.1 overs of play in the first innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, due to air and drone strikes from Pakistan, causing blackouts in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, all of which were near the hill station.

As soon as the game was called off and spectators were made to vacate the stadium in a calm manner, players and support staff members of both teams, as well as other personnel working around the game in Dharamshala, headed back to their respective hotels safely under tight security.