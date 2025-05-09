IPL 2025 faces uncertainty amid rising Indo-Pak conflict

Dharamsala: The high-octane excitement of IPL 2025 hangs in the balance as escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan raise serious concerns over the tournament’s smooth continuation.

The IPL jamboree was brought to a screeching halt here on Thursday by air raid alerts in neighbouring cities, forcing the league’s administrators to pause and review the “evolving” and escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan that threatens to derail the current season.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in Jammu and Pathankot, putting the entire league at risk of being called off.

“We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven’t received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI when asked whether the IPL 2025 will continue amid the conflict that started with a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when lights went out in the quaint hill town, attributed to floodlight failure at first. The game had started later than scheduled due to rain before the city went dark for some time.

The teams and the assembled fans were eventually evacuated from the stadium for their security. The picturesque ground can accommodate approximately 23,000 spectators and it was packed to about 80 per cent of its capacity at the time of evacuation.

“Players of both the teams are safely back in the hotel from the stadium. There is no blackout here at the moment. Hotel is under heavy security and we are waiting for BCCI’s decision,” a Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association source told PTI.

Anti-Pakistan slogans raised

Several people raised anti-Pakistan slogans while on their way out of the stadium. Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed when proceedings came to a halt.

The players and support staff of both the teams will now be brought to Delhi aboard a special train from Pathankot, which is about 85km from Dharamsala. The teams will reach Pathankot by road.

Dharamsala’s lone airport and the ones in neighbouring Kangra and Chandigarh are closed for operation right now as part of precautionary measures to thwart Pakistani attacks.

With the cancellation of tonight’s match, it is not clear whether the league will proceed any further and Dhumal evaded any clear response. But he did confirm that Friday’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow is not threatened as of now.

“Yes it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind,” he said.

IPL 2025 foreign players want to head home at the earliest

However, reliable IPL sources have revealed that foreign players want to head home at the earliest.

India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh amid air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

IPL’s schedule has already been affected by the developments as the May 11 game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala has been moved to Ahmedabad.

