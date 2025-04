New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, a collective batting effort helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 204 for 9.

Their bowlers, led by Sunil Narine 3/29, then restricted the Capitals to 190/9 despite contributions by Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43) and Vipraj Nigam (38).

