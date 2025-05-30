IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans, reach Qualifier 2

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 31st May 2025 12:00 am IST
IPL 2025 Eliminator MI vs GT
Mumbai Indians' players celebrate the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, in New Chandigarh, Friday, May 30, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Mullanpur: Mumbai Indians earned a IPL Qualifier 2 berth with a hard-fought 20-run win over Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on June 1.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma’s 81 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of MI’s competitive 228 for five, with good support from Suryakumar Yadav (33).

For GT, Prasidh Krishna and R Sai Kishore took two wickets each.

The Titans mounted a good chase manned by in-form B Sai Sudharsan (80, 49b, 10×4, 1×6) and Washington Sundar (48, 24b).

But they could only muster 208 for six in full quota of 20 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 228/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Jonny Bairstow 47, Suryakumar Yadav 33; R Sai Kishore 2/42) beat Gujarat Titans: 208/6 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 80, Washington Sundar 48; Jasprit Bumrah 1/27).

