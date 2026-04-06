IPL 2026: Rain plays spoilsport, KKR vs Punjab Kings match abandoned

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings shared a point apiece after their Indian Premier League match was called off due to incessant rain and the subsequent wet outfield here on Monday.

The home side’s skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat, but his team suffered an early setback in just the second over as Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett dismissed opener Finn Allen (6) and Cameron Green (4), leaving KKR struggling at 16 for two.

Rahane (8 not out) and wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7 not out) were attempting to stabilise the innings when rain halted the play at 25 for two after just 3.4 overs.

With the match eventually abandoned, KKR secured their first point after back-to-back losses.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs (Xavier Bartlett 2/9). Match abandoned.