IPL auction: Gujarat Titans pick Mohammed Shami for Rs 6.25 crore

Bengaluru: Indian pace Mohammed Shami was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction here in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In the auction, Punjab Kings bought South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for Rs 9.25 crores and Shikar Dhawan for Rs. 8.25 crores.

Meanwhile, South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore.

Mohammed Shami in IPL

Till 2019, the Indian bowler played for Punjab Kings. Previously, he had played for Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2013. From 2014 to 2018, he was associated with Delhi Daredevils.

During his IPL career, he played 77 matches and took 79 wickets. Out of total wickets, he took 58 wickets when he played for Punjab Kings.

In the current IPL auction, he along with David Warner, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada were part of the marquee set.

IPL auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

With the addition of two more teams i.e., Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad, the number of IPL teams increased to 10.

There are a total of 600 cricketers in the IPL auction pool. In the pool, there are 223 overseas players.

Warner picked up by Delhi Capitals

Australia opening batter David Warner was acquired by Delhi Capitals in the auction on Saturday.

Warner, despite his patchy form for SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021, was a different cricketer altogether for his country, playing a huge role in Australia winning its maiden ICC T20 World Cup title, along with team-mate Marsh.