IPL betting racket busted in Dhoolpet, 3 held

Police seized net cash of Rs 1,04,400, six mobile phones, and a Samsung TV.

IPL 2025 betting racket busted in Dhoolpet, 3 held
Hyderabad: Three individuals have been arrested in Dhoolpet for allegedly being involved in a cricket betting racket operating during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Police seized net cash of Rs 1,04,400, six mobile phones, and a Samsung TV, with the total seized property valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Vicky Singh, 38, a businessman and main bookie; V Rakesh, 39, a pipe supplier acting as sub-bookie; and B Sandeep, 26, a mandi labourer and punter.

According to police, the accused were accepting live bets on IPL matches using line numbers provided by a main bookie named Shailender from Chennai. The betting operation was being run from Nala Machilipura in Dhoolpet.

Acting on a tip-off, the task force raided the premises and apprehended the accused. The seized material and the accused have been handed over to the Mangalhat police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

