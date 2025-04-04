Hyderabad police bust IPL betting racket, three held

Police seized Rs 1.32 lakh in cash and three mobile phones used in the illegal activity.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th April 2025 8:51 pm IST
Hyderabad police bust IPL betting racket, three held
Representational Image

Hyderabad: During the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Hyderabad police busted an online cricket betting racket and arrested three individuals. Police seized Rs 1.32 lakh in cash and three mobile phones used in the illegal activity.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused have been identified as Guruvinder Singh Saluja alias Gourav,41, Jasvinder Singh alias Jessy alias Likki, and Koppula Karthik, 28. They were allegedly operating illegal betting activities through an online platform, Radheexchange.com.

Also Read
Cricket: New yield of stars light up the skies of IPL 2025

According to reports, the accused were supplying login IDs and passwords to punters and collecting commission in return. The main bookies were identified as Vikas alias Vicky from Nanded, Maharashtra, and Mukesh from Kachiguda, Hyderabad. The accused allegedly had a network of punters and were operating during the ongoing IPL matches.

MS Creative School

The case has been handed over to the Narayanguda police for further investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th April 2025 8:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button