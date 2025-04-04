Hyderabad police bust IPL betting racket, three held

Hyderabad: During the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Hyderabad police busted an online cricket betting racket and arrested three individuals. Police seized Rs 1.32 lakh in cash and three mobile phones used in the illegal activity.

The accused have been identified as Guruvinder Singh Saluja alias Gourav,41, Jasvinder Singh alias Jessy alias Likki, and Koppula Karthik, 28. They were allegedly operating illegal betting activities through an online platform, Radheexchange.com.

According to reports, the accused were supplying login IDs and passwords to punters and collecting commission in return. The main bookies were identified as Vikas alias Vicky from Nanded, Maharashtra, and Mukesh from Kachiguda, Hyderabad. The accused allegedly had a network of punters and were operating during the ongoing IPL matches.

The case has been handed over to the Narayanguda police for further investigation.