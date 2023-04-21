IPL final in Ahmedabad on May 28, Chennai gets Qualifier 1 & Eliminator

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League on May 26 and 28 respectively, the BCCI said on Friday.

Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will stage the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 23 and 24 respectively, the IPL said in its advisory after the sport’s apex body in the country finalised the schedule for the league four biggest matches.

The 16th IPL began on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s biggest cricketing arena. The venue also hosted the final of the league’s last edition in 2022.

The 2022 edition was played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune but the play-offs and the final were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

In this edition, the league reverted to the usual home and away format.

The league phase concludes on May 21 with a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru.