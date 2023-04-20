IPL 2023 Match 27: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th April 2023 11:28 pm IST
IPL 2023 Match 27: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mohali: RCB Bowler Mohammed Siraj successfully appeals agains Punjab Kings batter Atharva Taide during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Mohali: Punjab Kings wicket keeper Jitesh Sharma tries to take catch of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Mohali: Punjab Kings wicket keeper Jitesh Sharma tries to take catch of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Mohali: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Mohali: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Mohali: RCB players after the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Mohali: RCB bowler Mohammed Siraj in action during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Mohali: Punjab Kings owner Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta with her team players during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Mohali: Payers exchange greetings after the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th April 2023 11:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button