IPL match between PBKS & DC called off amid blackout in Dharamsala

The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th May 2025 10:17 pm IST
IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC
IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC- PTI

Dharamsala: The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Thursday was called off due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, which forced a blackout in the hill town.

The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out which at first was attributed to floodlight failure.

Also Read
IPL 2025: BCCI confirms Sunday’s PBKS-MI clash shifted to Ahmedabad

But later the teams and the spectators were evacuated from the stadium for their security.

MS Creative School

Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan before proceedings came to a halt.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th May 2025 10:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button