IPL match shifted from Kolkata over lack of security arrangements

"If there's no police protection, accommodating and managing a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible," Cricket Association of Bengal President said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 20th March 2025 8:17 pm IST
IPL match to be shifted for lack of security arrangements
Eden gardens

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders’ home game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 is set to be shifted to Guwahati as police have expressed their inability to provide security for the IPL contest due to ‘Ram Navami’ celebrations in the city on the day, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told PTI on Thursday.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced that over 20,000 processions are being organised across West Bengal to celebrate the festival

“We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but there is no scope for rescheduling the game in the city later and I’m now hearing that it’s going to be shifted to Guwahati,” Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Ganguly told PTI.

MS Creative School
Also Read
IPL 2025: Uncertainity looms over match as Kolkata police deny permission

The clash between KKR and LSG, owned by RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, was expected to draw a packed house, with both teams boasting strong local support.

An official statement from the IPL however is yet to arrive.

In season 2024 also, the IPL fixture between KKR and Rajasthan Royals had to be rescheduled due to lack of security arrangements on Ram Navami.

“I had several rounds of talks with the Kolkata Police and they said they won’t be able to provide enough security on that day,” Snehasish added.

“If there’s no police protection, accommodating and managing a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible,” Snehasish had said on Tuesday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 20th March 2025 8:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button