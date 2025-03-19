IPL 2025: Uncertainity looms over match as Kolkata police deny permission

Kolkata: Uncertainty looms over the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on April 6, 2025.

The Kolkata police citing heavy security deployment across the city for Ram Navami celebrations has denied permission for the match and has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to reschedule.

“We have sent a letter to CAB requesting them to reschedule the IPL match on April 6, as there will be heavy security deployment across the city for Ram Navami celebrations. We are yet to receive any response,” a senior Kolkata police officer told PTI.

‘Controlling 65,000 people impossible’

Following discussions with the city police, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly confirmed that authorities had not yet given their approval for the match.

“Police have categorically said they won’t be able to provide adequate security. If there’s no police protection, accommodating a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible,” Ganguly added.

Ganguly explained that CAB has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the situation, and there is still time to make a final decision over the IPL 2025 match

“Even last year, an IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled,” he added.

A similar situation occurred last season when a match between KKR and Rajasthan Royals was rescheduled due to Ram Navami-related security issues.

20,000 processions across WB

Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has announced that more than 20,000 processions will take place across West Bengal on Ram Navami, leading to heightened security measures.

“Over one crore Hindus will be involved in these processions,” Adhikari said, adding that it will be a moment of Hindu awakening in the state.

Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Verma assured the public on Wednesday that police are prepared for any eventuality.

“Police are keeping a close watch on the situation. It is ready to face any eventuality. Several meetings have taken place in this regard. There will be adequate security measures in place,” Verma said.