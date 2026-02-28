Mumbai: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has been making headlines for his personal life more than his professional career in recent times. Ever since his separation from Sania Mirza and his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, his private life has remained under constant scrutiny. Now, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive, with reports suggesting that his fourth marriage could be on the cards.

Social media is flooded with unverified claims that the cricketer is set to marry Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar. Some reports even claimed that February 27, 2026, was fixed as their nikah date. However, neither Shoaib Malik nor Vaneeza Sattar has confirmed these rumours so far.

If the speculation turns out to be true, this would be Shoaib Malik’s fourth marriage.

Who is Vaneeza Sattar?

Vaneeza Sattar is an emerging Pakistani television actress who has gained attention for her role in the Hum TV drama Laadli. In the show, she plays Nazo, the spoiled younger sister of three brothers. Her portrayal of a negative character has been widely appreciated and has helped her stand out among new actors.

She currently has over 127,000 followers on Instagram. Originally from Karachi, Vaneeza completed her graduation from Karachi University. She comes from a financially stable family and often shares pictures and videos with her mother and sister on social media, reflecting their close bond.

Shoaib Malik’s previous marriages

Shoaib Malik was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, and the couple divorced after nearly eight years. In 2010, he married Sania Mirza, and the two were together for over a decade before separating in 2024. The former couple shares a son, who currently lives with Sania Mirza.

Izhaan Mirza Malik, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik (Instagram)

Soon after the separation, Malik married Sana Javed on January 20, 2024. While there has been no official confirmation of any trouble in that marriage, ongoing online chatter has now sparked fresh speculation about his personal life once again.