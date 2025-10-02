Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Lollywood actress Sana Javed have once again become the centre of social media chatter. The couple, who tied the knot in a very private Nikah ceremony in January 2024, has faced constant criticism ever since their marriage mainly due to allegations of cheating on their former partners, Sania Mirza and Umair Jaswal.

Now, speculations are swirling that their relationship may have hit a rough patch. A short video clip featuring the couple has gone viral across Instagram and Pakistani media portals, sparking heated debate.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed (Instagram)

In the widely shared footage, Shoaib and Sana can be seen sitting side by side at what appears to be a professional event. However, the two appear unusually distant and refrain from interacting, which has led many online users to speculate about a rift or even a possible divorce.

While some netizens are convinced the video reflects growing tension in the marriage, others believe it could simply be an out-of-context moment during a long shoot. Nonetheless, it has only fueled more gossip and critical comments, with many dragging Sana Javed’s past marriage into the conversation.

As of now, there has been no confirmation of any trouble between the two. Neither Shoaib Malik nor Sana Javed has issued a statement regarding the rumours.